NBA Closer on Deciding Possible Return; Still Facing Many Obstacles

Many sport organizations have begun the process of resuming their season as quarantine restrictions start to be dismissed. The NBA is one of the organizations whose season got cut short due to the pandemic. After weeks of uncertainty regarding the return and conclusion of the NBA playoffs, the association is now closer to making a decision.

The NBA has kept a silent decision making process as they rarely commented on the fate of the playoffs. At the beginning of the pandemic they stated that a possible return might come sometime during the summer.

But when other organizations had to change their proposed deadlines, the NBA kept their set date.

Now as we get closer to this date, a more definite answer on whether or not the association will conclude it’s season seems to be coming.

NBA beat reporter Brian Windhorst says that the association has been carefully monitoring their options.

But while a possible return approaches, there are still many obstacles that prevent a complete return.

While some states have been showing progress, others are still battling to flatten their curve. Because of this some teams might take longer to get their programs up and running again. This creates an obstacle on how realistic it would be to fully return to a full NBA season.

“Everybody would like to make it happen but there’s still a little bit of a trepidation about how fast it’s going to happen and what the path is going to be.” Windhorst said.

But even with these limitations the NBA is hopeful that if they take the right steps, the NBA could come back and finish their season.

Possible Relocations for Games

Some states have seen a dismissal on the coronavirus cases, motivating the re-opening of public facilities. Athletic facilities have also opened up, allowing athletes to workout if desired.

But there are still some states that have not been able to re-open their facilities. This makes it difficult for some teams to join others in the possible NBA return.

In light of this, some state leaders have invited pro athletes and organizations to their states that are going through re-openings. They have invited them to train in their facilities and possibly even host their games. One of them was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who invited other teams to use Florida’s finest arenas.

But relocating a team to another state is not a one-step process as Windhorst describes.

