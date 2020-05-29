Jay Gruden excited to be OC in Jacksonville

Following a tumultuous six-year run as the head coach of the Washington Redskins, Jay Gruden is excited to head south to Jacksonville and take over as offensive coordinator.

Jay, the younger brother of Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, has been around football his whole life.

Gruden started his career in the AFL in 1997 before making the jump to the NFL in 2002 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff. While Jay found success as an offensive assistant in Tampa, he really put his name on the map as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.

From 2011-13, Gruden helped lead a young Andy Dalton to three straight playoff appearances, including an AFC North title in 2013.

Washington Redskins

Following the 2013 season, Gruden was one of the most sought after coaching candidates. He ultimately signed with the Washington Redskins in hopes that he can bring the same offensive success to the nation’s capital.

Things did not go as well as Gruden would have hoped in Washington. Gruden was at the helm of an organization with a .418 winning percentage and one playoff appearance in his six-year tenure. Following an 0-5 start to the 2019 season, he was fired.

Gruden had almost a full year to contemplate his time in Washington, but he said he has no regrets.

“Like I said, I got the time off to reflect on my time in Washington, but like everything else, you’ve got to move on and you’ve got to turn the page,” Gruden said. “This led me to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Coach Marrone was gracious enough to give me an opportunity to be an offensive coordinator and I plan on taking full advantage of it. I’m excited about it, really.”

Opportunities in Jacksonville

Gruden will head back to his comfort zone next season as the offensive coordinator in Jacksonville. Gruden will have experienced staff to support him. Ben McAdoo, the ex-head coach of the New York Giants, will be the quarterbacks coach.

A veteran staff is sure to help with second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew. Minshew assumes the starter role after the organization traded Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears.

With his mustache and jorts, Minshew became an immediate fan-favorite in Jacksonville. However, his popularity did not match his performance on the field.

Minshew was at the helm of the 26th ranked passing attack with a 6-6 record as a starter.

Gruden knows he has to work to complement Minshew’s style, but he is excited about the intangibles that Minshew possesses.

The beginning of the season is still up in the air, but Gruden is excited and hungry to help turn this offense and organization around.

Sound used in this story courtesy of ABC Newscall.