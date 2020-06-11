MLB still at a standstill on when to start the season

It feels like a lifetime since there was baseball on our screens. Well that’s because the last game of the 2019 MLB season was in October of 2019. Opening Day was scheduled for March, but due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the season was postponed. Nearly three months later have passed and some sports are beginning to make the journey back–but not baseball. Is there a plan in place? Will there even be baseball in 2020? Fans are anxious for answers.

MLB has a new proposal

The new plan put forth by MLB offered higher potential salary than previous but less games. The new proposal offered on Monday would give players 75% of their original projected salaries for the season. But they are only playing a 76-games season. Another thing unique about this plan has to do with postseason. Since the fear of a second-wave coronavirus outbreak is still prevalent, MLB wants to end the Word Series no later than the end of October. Additionally, the playoffs could see eight teams per league partaking.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says Major League Baseball will be played this year. pic.twitter.com/YYMiiLQgCs — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 10, 2020

The MLBPA has no rejected the plan, but they have labeled it a “step-backwards.” They feel that the players could take a huge financial risk. MLB even included the ability to waive draft-pick compensation for free agents. Thus, teams would not need to offer qualifying amounts for free agents. And the latest proposal allows players who are at risk for COVID-19 to opt out of the season with pay and service time.

There will be baseball in 2020!

Despite fans being skeptical of whether players will take the field this year, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is certain baseball will happen. He is highly hopeful that MLB and the Player’s Association will come to agreement, regardless of the contention currently.

The main issue to be resolved is that they Player’s Association wants 100% of their salaries based on a deal made in March. But owners have stated that the reality of not hosting a packed stadium and playing less games just produces less revenue than a normal season.

Another proposal will be made aiming to find middle-ground between both parties.