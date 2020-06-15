MLB players reject latest proposal by owners

Major League Baseball players once again rejected a deal to come back to baseball. This comes after the Player’s Association rejected the owners deal last week also.

The Major League Baseball Players Association has rejected MLB's latest proposal and will not counter, sources tell ESPN. In a letter to the league, the union asked MLB to inform it of how many games it intends to play and when players should report. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 13, 2020

Players vs. owners

The players and owners actually came to an agreement on March 26. However, the owners said that agreement will only stand if fans are allowed into the stadiums.

Now, with fans not being allowed in the stadiums, owners know they will be losing money, so they want less regular season games. Also, the owners would like to expand the playoffs to make up for lost TV revenue.

The players want more games in order to make at close to their normal their salary as possible. Also, the players want a percentage of the money from the playoffs to make up for their lost money.

Major League Baseball has issued a statement in response to the MLB Players Association asking the league to set a schedule for the 2020 season rather that continue discussions on a return-to-play scenario. pic.twitter.com/a27ODsmplQ — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 14, 2020

Just from that statement, you can tell there’s bad blood between the owners and the players.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan also talked about how bad the relations are between the two sides.

Will there be baseball this year?

For negotiations to happen in the future, MLB Player’s Association has demanded a set schedule from the owners. They want to know when they will be playing this season and when they should report to camps. It seems like that’s the only way negotiations can even begin between the two sides.

A letter from the union to the owners states the owners should have a schedule in place by close of business Monday.

From MLBPA letter: "We demand that you inform us of your plans by close of business on Monday, June 15." This isn't to suggest Monday will be the end of this and we'll know what sort of baseball season there will be, but the players are asking for a season and asking by Monday. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 13, 2020

It’s clear that the owners and the players still want a season. However, neither side wants to give in. With more and more fans giving up on baseball because of this labor fight, it’s imperative a deal gets done soon. It will be interesting to see was happens after close of business on Monday.

All sound comes courtesy of ABCNewsCall.com