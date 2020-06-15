Home / Baseball / MLB players reject latest proposal by owners
Chase Anschultz June 15, 2020

Major League Baseball players once again rejected a deal to come back to baseball. This comes after the Player’s Association rejected the owners deal last week also.

Players vs. owners

The players and owners actually came to an agreement on March 26. However, the owners said that agreement will only stand if fans are allowed into the stadiums.

Now, with fans not being allowed in the stadiums, owners know they will be losing money, so they want less regular season games. Also, the owners would like to expand the playoffs to make up for lost TV revenue.

The players want more games in order to make at close to their normal their salary as possible. Also, the players want a percentage of the money from the playoffs to make up for their lost money.

Just from that statement, you can tell there’s bad blood between the owners and the players.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan also talked about how bad the relations are between the two sides.

Will there be baseball this year?

For negotiations to happen in the future, MLB Player’s Association has demanded a set schedule from the owners. They want to know when they will be playing this season and when they should report to camps. It seems like that’s the only way negotiations can even begin between the two sides.

A letter from the union to the owners states the owners should have a schedule in place by close of business Monday.

It’s clear that the owners and the players still want a season. However, neither side wants to give in.  With more and more fans giving up on baseball because of this labor fight, it’s imperative a deal gets done soon.  It will be interesting to see was happens after close of business on Monday.

