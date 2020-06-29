Dustin Johnson Takes The Travelers Championship

Dustin Johnson grabs his first win of the season on Sunday at the conclusion of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. Johnson’s 21st victory was accomplished with a 3-under 67 with one-stroke over Kevin Streelman. Johnson claimed $1,332,000 which brought his official earnings on the PGA Tour to $63,722,508.

Picture-Perfect Finish

Johnson entered Sunday with a career-low 67 and quickly put himself in first on the leaderboard before a rain delay on the 16th hole for 58 minutes.

After the wait was over, Johnson bogeyed the hole and let his lead drop to only one-stroke. He then summoned an incredible amount of confidence during the 18th hole and put the tee shot 351 yards down the middle of the fairway for the longest shot of the day. Johnson putt for the par and took home the trophy just one-stroke over the runner up.

Johnson explained that his biggest concern is always putting himself on the fairway and into position for a birdie.

“I just want to hit off the fairway. Especially around here. The rough is pretty thick, its harder to control the golf ball. The greens are fast and kinda firm. For me, it doesn’t really matter what distance I’m playing from as long as I’m in the fairway,” Johnson said.

Dustin Johnson has displayed a great amount of consistency over his career and has grabbed wins for 13 consecutive seasons.

“I’m very excited to get my 21st win and get my first win of the season. I’ve put in a lot of good work in the last couple of weeks. It’s nice to see the game start coming around. It was definitely strange playing with no fans but you still can feel the pressure, you still can feel how important a golf tournament it is,” said Johnson.

Next In The PGA

The next tournament is the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, MI. The tournament was originally scheduled for May 28 and Nate Ashley is the defending champion.