Home / NFL / Redskins to be called the Washington Football Team
This artist's rendering provided by the Washington Football team shows the back of the NFL football team's new burgundy uniform. (Washington Football via AP)

Redskins to be called the Washington Football Team

Liam Byrnes July 24, 2020 NFL 122 Views

It has been a tough few weeks to be a fan of the old Washington Redskins.

After a bombshell report from the Washington Post outlining a toxic culture and sexual harassment, owner Dan Snyder and decision-makers within the organization were forced to reconsider the name of the team due to its racist history.

Money Talks

After years of defending the Redskins name, Snyder was forced to consider a name change following a public blacklisting of the Redskins name.

FedEx threatened to stop sponsoring the team and companies like Amazon, Walmart and Target have pulled apparel bearing the team’s imagery from their stores.

Oct 29, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs with the ball as Washington Redskins inside linebacker Zach Brown (53) makes the tackle in the fourth quarter at FedEx Field. The Cowboys won 33-19. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Football Team

Many names have been rumored to replace the Redskins. A fan favorite is the Redtails in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of black military pilots who fought valiantly in World War II.

However, in order to do a thorough review and make a great choice, the leadership of Washington decided a placeholder was the best decision according to a statement from the team.

“The decision to use ‘Washington Football Team’ for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community and sponsor input,” the statement reads.

Adam Schefter spoke about the reason for the slow approach. He said the team will use the time to speak with players, fans and sponsors to pick a new nickname that is not offensive to any group.

The team will not be changing their signature burgundy and gold colors. Additionally, the redskins logo on the helmet will be replaced with the players’ number in gold.

Tags

About Liam Byrnes

Check Also

15 women allege toxic culture while working for Washington Redskins

The Washington Post released an explosive story on Thursday that alleges an environment of sexual …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties