SEC Announces New Practice Schedule

The SEC announced a new fall preseason practice schedule on Tuesday. The first date in which practices will be allowed is Aug. 17.

According to a press release by UF Director of Football Communications Skip Powers, the new SEC calendar provides student-athletes with more days off than required by the NCAA. There will be fewer practices than permitted normally by current NCAA rules as well.

The new practice schedule was drawn up based on recommendations by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force. Originally, practice was scheduled to start Aug. 7.

Schools are allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time. A five-day acclimatization period is required. There will be two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.

Schools will be required to provide student-athletes a minimum of two days off each week until the week before the first game of the season.

This decision comes shortly after the SEC pushed back the start of its season to Sept. 26. The conference announced a conference-only schedule as well.