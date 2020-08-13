Jags New Offense Coming Together Slowly

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a rough season last year. They ended with a record of 6-10 and finished dead last in the AFC South. With the addition of a new offensive coordinator and quarterback, the Jags look to improve this season.

A new offense

The Jags started the second phase of training camp this week with an 80-man roster. Gardner Minshew II had all eyes on him as he is set to be the starting quarterback this year. He has spent the offseason working on improving his speed and strength, as well as becoming in sync with his receivers. Any good offense has a good relationship between the man throwing the ball and the man catching it.

Minshew started in 12 games last season, replacing an injured Nick Foles. He posted great numbers as a rookie, which highlights his bright future with the team. He threw 21 touchdowns and brought the Jags to a 6-6- record when he played. Going into the upcoming season, the key to success for Minshew is communication.

Jags have a new OC

Earlier this year, the Jaguars announced the addition of Jay Gruden to the coaching staff. He previously worked with Washington before heading down South.

He is excited about the future of the team. However, he knows they have a long way to go. In his eyes, they are “still in diapers,” but that is not a bad thing. He is equipped with a fresh young team, that he can mold into a championship-winning offense.

The upcoming season will feature no preseason games which gives Jay more time to focus on the teams they’ll face down the road. With phase 2 of training camp starting, he is now seeing where players need to adjust and walking them through every situation.

Coming off a season where the offense lacked, Gruden has a tough task ahead of him. He has a young team and a young quarterback who are eager to learn and ready to listen. After seeing all the promise from Minshew last year, the future of the Jags is looking good.

