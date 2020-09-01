The Heat Take Game 1 Vs. Bucks In NBA Playoffs

After sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs, the Miami Heat take down the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks 115-104 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

WON OH SERIES LEAD. pic.twitter.com/PjbTRldDKp — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 1, 2020

Heat Go Down Early

Miami took the lead early with a Jimmy Butler field goal from off the rim. The Heat held a three to four point lead for all of four minutes before the Bucks’ big three started putting down shots. Giannis Antetokounmpo tied the game up at 10 apiece when he hit a three-pointer at the eight minute mark. Both teams went back and forth taking the lead in the first period as Miami kept it close until the last three minutes of the first quarter. In the last three minutes, Milwaukee went on a 9-2 run to take a first quarter lead.

The Heat did not lose hope and battled back in the second quarter. They never took the lead back but had their deficit cut to just one point with two minutes remaining after a Goran Dragic three point jumper. At the half, Miami trailed 63-60 following a strong second quarter where they outscored the Bucks 31-23.

The Heat Take Over

The second half was a completely different story than the first half. Jae Crowder immediately tied the game up with a three to begin the third. Milwaukee held its lead while the Heat nipped at their heels the entire third quarter only taking it from the Bucks one time but that was all they needed. The Heat tied the game up five times before finally taking control with about two and half left to play in the quarter. Miami outscored Milwaukee in the third and fourth to win the game when it mattered.

Playoff Jimmy Shows Up

The Heat victory over the Bucks boils down to two men, Butler and Dragic. They combined for 67 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Butler alone put up 40 points, his highest in a playoff game and just the third player in Miami Heat history to do so along with Lebron James and Dwyane Wade.

The 40 points for Jimmy Butler was his best scoring @NBA Playoff Game. He became just the 3rd player in @MiamiHEAT Playoff History to score at least 40. @DwyaneWade did it 7 times. @KingJames did it 3 times. Great Game 1 win. #PlayoffLegends. — Eric Reid (@EReidMiamiHeat) September 1, 2020

The defense also showed up stopping potential MVP candidate Antetokounmpo as he scores just 18 points which was a key for the Heat to win.

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals is set to be played tomorrow at 6:30. The Bucks lost the first game in the first round to the Orlando Magic but were able to win four straight to win the series. Can the Miami Heat repeat their success and take a two game lead on the top seed in the East?