Gators Closing In On Football Season

College football is this month. The Florida Gators will return Sept. 26. It’s closer than we realize. Eighteen days can go by pretty quickly after all. With the season coming fast, head coach Dan Mullen needs to make sure his players are ready.

So far, Mullen said he has seen some good football in practice. However, he said he is seeing little mistakes that he does not like.

Mullen said the team has been playing physically in an attempt to condition the team for games. With the practice-time restrictions set by the SEC, a lot of the conditioning practices were cut. The goal is to catch up on it over the next couple weeks and make sure the players are ready for all four quarters.

Playing in A New Environment

A major adjustment for the Gators will be playing without the roaring crowds. Normally, Ben Hill Griffin stadium would be packed with 90,000 fans. This year, the most the Gators will see it 17,000 due to COVID-19.

The Gators will not necessarily have to go into this experience blindly. Since there is college football being played before the SEC season starts, Mullen will be able to reach out to coaches and see what their experiences have been like for their teams.

Overall, Mullen said he likes how is players have gotten themselves ready so far. He said while the team would be more prepared in a normal training situation, they are getting it done. Mullen also added that the real test will come when the Gators get to play real opponents in a few weeks.

The Gators take the field for the first time in 2020 on Saturday, Sept 26. They hit the road to play the Ole Miss Rebels. The first test at home will come the following Saturday (Oct. 3) when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks.