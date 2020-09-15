A Look at Gators Dameon Pierce

To start a new decade of Gators football, Dameon Pierce remains a running back to look out for. With the departure of Lamical Perine, Pierce will now be one of the Gators’ go-to backs.

He only rushed for 305 yards last season, but he averaged 5.6 yards per carried and scored four touchdowns. If the Gators give him the ball, and those yards will start to add up.

During a press conference on Sept. 14, Pierce spoke of the importance of a strong, balanced running game for the Gators. He and the rest of the Gators’ running back are trying to improve their game, help the offense and take the pressure off quarterback Kyle Trask.

Life During the Pandemic

Pierce went back home for some time during the COVID-19 Pandemic. It was all about the “personal time” while home. He took advantage of his stay at home to spend time with his mother and those he cannot normally see.

Pierce pointed out how football players do not normally get to spend time with family because of the season.

That being said, Pierce did dedicate time to training while home. He spent time in the backyard and places he trained in high school getting work in with his brothers, who play high school ball. Pierce wanted to show them that even in a pandemic, the grind has to keep going.

So, in a way, that training time was still an opportunity to spend quality time with his family.

A goal of his during the time away was keeping his weight where it was when he left Gainesville. This is something most of us likely did not succeed in doing, so we commend Pierce. Another part of his training was making sure he could get the ball in the backfield and be comfortable running routes.