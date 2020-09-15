Florida Putting a Pause on Gator Baseball and Lacrosse

The University of Florida Athletics Association releases Monday that they have paused all activities for the Gators Lacrosse and Baseball programs. This decision comes after September’s COVID- 19 tests reveal positive results for several players.

“As of Monday, lacrosse reported 31 positive cases and baseball reported 15.”

According to the athletic department’s recent statement, student-athletes returned to campus back in May. On May 26, of the 1,564 Covid-19 test, 103 came back positive.

Since then, there has been a significant decrease in the number of positive cases. However, the recent spike has pushed the athletic association to pause certain activities.

There are currently 68 total positive cases for student-athletes for September. This is an increase since August when there was only one positive.

“The athletic department released last week that it had just one positive of 687 tests of student-athletes in august and seven out of 191 this month as of September 7.”

Now at a total of 68, in a matter of 7 days, the total number of positive cases has increased significantly.

Where do Gator Athletics stand

As of now, there is no word on when Baseball and Lacrosse will continue their actives, however, The University of Floridas Athletic Association has ensured that the athletes and coaches will be following quarantine guidelines.

Currently, there is no word on whether other Gator athletics have been affected by the number of positive cases. The Athletic Department has stated that the respective contacts will also follow quarantine guidelines.

According to the Athletic Apartment, the total number of tests for football in September is 230. The total number of positives for September is seven.

The Florida Gators Football Program is still scheduled to kick off their season next Saturday in Mississippi against Ole Miss.