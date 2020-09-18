Gators have Eight Players on All-SEC Preseason Team

The 2020 SEC Preseason Coaches All-SEC team was announced on Thursday.

Eight Gators made the cut as tight end Kyle Pitts and quarterback Kyle Trask land First-Team Preseason All-SEC honors.

Other Gators making the cut were defensive back Kaiir Elam, linebacker Ventrell Miller and defensive back Marco Wilson with second-team recognition. Lastly, Defensive lineman Zachary Carter, kicker Evan McPherson and wide receiver Kadarius Toney were recognized on the third team.

Gators’ Trask Makes History

Florida Quarterback Kyle Trask is the first quarterback since Gator legend Tim Tebow in 2009 to earn Preseason First-Team All-SEC honors.

Additionally, Trask has also produced the best passing numbers at Florida since Tim Tebow’s Heisman Trophy season back in 2007.

The Gators’ quarterback started in 10 games last season after stepping in to take over following Feleipe Franks’ injury. He led Florida to a fourth-quarter victory rally over Kentucky.

Following the Kentucky game, Trask got his first start over Tennessee in which he threw for 293 yards with two touchdowns.

During his 2019 campaign, Trask collected 2,941 passing yards and 25 touchdowns across 12 games played in 2019. He was named to the SEC All-Conference Third Team.

Trask is also going to have plenty of returning targets from last season, including standout tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts made an appearance in all 13 games last year. He is highly regarded as one of the top tight ends in the nation. He totaled 54 receptions for 649 yards and scored five touchdowns. Not only did he garner ALL-SEC First team honors last season, but also led the SEC in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

The SEC is scheduled to begin its 2020 season on Sept. 26, with Florida traveling to Ole Miss for a noon kickoff. The game will air on ESPN.