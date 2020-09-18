Previewing the Week 2 Match Ups for Florida’s NFL Teams

All three of Florida’s NFL teams are back in action this Sunday, as two of the three squads look to pick up their first wins on the young season.

Jaguars Look for Second Straight Win

Perhaps the biggest storyline from week 1 was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ surprising win over the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II went 19 of 20, threw three touchdown passes and passed for 173 yards to help lead his team to an opening weekend victory.

"It's going to be a young team … but we feel good about it. Let us play this season. Don't count these players out."#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/TERZu19nxm — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 13, 2020

In addition to the showing by Minshew II, Jacksonville also got some big performances from some first-year players on the defensive side of the ball as well. One of those guys was former Gator CJ Henderson, who recorded five tackles, three pass breakups and one interception in his NFL debut.

Now, the Jaguars look to keep the momentum going heading into week 2, as they face the Tennessee Titans. Nashville hasn’t been kind to Jacksonville these last several years, as the Jaguars will look to get their first win in the Music City since 2013.

Kick-off for Sunday’s game is set for 1 p.m. on CBS.

Tampa Bay Looks to Rebound

One of the Florida teams that will be looking to pick up its first win this week is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs, led by their new quarterback Tom Brady, dropped their opening weekend contest to the New Orleans Saints, 34-23.

On to the next one. pic.twitter.com/y1gVaFtrlc — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 13, 2020

Brady was 23 of 36 for 239 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his debut with Tampa Bay. Ben Linsey, a senior writer for Pro Football Focus, talked about Tampa Bay’s opening weekend performance in a recent appearance on Sport Scene with Steve Russell.

Linsey said time is the biggest thing, as Brady will have to become accustomed to the Bucs’ offense.

Tampa Bay looks to get in the win column when Sunday. They take on the Carolina Panthers in their home opener. Kick-off is set for 1 pm. on Fox.

Dolphins Hoping to Bounce Back

Like the Buccaneers, the Miami Dolphins are also looking to hit the reset button heading into week 2. The Dolphins fell in their season opener to the New England Patriots, 21-11.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick seemed to struggle in the team’s first game of the season. Fitzpatrick threw for 191 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. Defensively, the Dolphins were carried by linebacker Jerome Baker, who had 12 solo tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Miami will look to pick up its first win when the Buffalo Bills come into town. The Bills are coming off of a win against the New York Jets last week.