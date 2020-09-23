Kyle Trask ready for football to start

After months of unease and wondering whether the Gators would play this year, football is back for Florida. The first game is just a few days away. Even though the Gators have yet to play, there is already anticipation and predictions for this team. Second-year quarterback Kyle Trask is ready to play a full season as head of the offense.

Trask can run

It seems like forever ago that Kyle Trask took the spot as lead quarterback, after an injury for Feleipe Franks against Kentucky last year. Now a senior, he looks to lead the Gators into a conference-only season. in 2019, Trask threw for 2,941 yards. He contributed 25 touchdowns and only allowed seven interceptions. While his throwing game was great, his running game seemed to lag. Standing at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, fast is not the word that comes to mind. Typically, smaller quarterbacks tend to be better runners. His stature is not stopping him from improving his agility on the field this season.

The 22-year-old added that the atmosphere this year will undoubtedly be “weird,” with a lack of fans. Whether it’s limited capacity or prerecorded sounds, the feeling will not be the same as last year. This is something that teams all across the country are combating. Despite the unique circumstances, Trask ensures that the Gators will be ready for action despite the lack of a crowd.

The O-Line and injuries

The Gators emerged back to a top-tier program after an impressive run last season in Coach Dan Mullen’s second year. Despite being placed at number five on the 2020 AP Poll, the orange and blue still have plenty of work to do. They still have yet to beat Georgia since 2016. However, this could be the year. The Gators have a returning quarterback an a veteran offensive line. Stone Forsythe steps into a leadership role for the offensive line. Brett Heggie will be taking over at center. Stewart Reese, a powerful transfer from Mississippi State, can step at guard. And Kyle Pitts, first-team All-SEC tight end, was a key target in the passing game last year and will continue this year.

The Florida Gators take on Ole Miss in their first game of the 2020 season. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.