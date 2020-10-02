NBA Finals: Injured Heat Look to Rebound in Game 2

The Lakers handled the Heat in game 1 of the NBA Finals with relative ease, on Wednesday night. Miami struggled in the 116-98 loss and also suffered several injuries.

Game 2 is set for tonight, October 2nd, at 9 p.m. ET.

🏆 HEAT x LAKERS

🏆 NBA FINALS

🏆 GAME 2#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV featuring the Heat and Lakers continues TONIGHT at 9:00 PM ET on ABC! 🎶: “Don Life” by @BigSean pic.twitter.com/xdVRwLqgJK — NBA (@NBA) October 2, 2020

Heat injuries putting series in jeopardy

Things could get ugly for Miami quickly if the injuries suffered in game 1 are serious. Goran Dragic (torn plantar fascia) has been one the teams top scorers during this playoff run. He is doubtful for tonights game. Without the veteran point guard, Miami may struggle to get going offensively.

Unfortunately, for the Heat, Dragic is not the only one ailing. Bam Adebayo, starting power forward, is also listed as doubtful after an MRI revealed a neck strain.

While these players are listed as doubtful, they are not the only ones hurting. Jimmy Butler appeared to injure his ankle in Game 1. However, an injury like this may not sideline Butler, but it could certainly impact his game.

We didn't come this far just to get this far. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/2C5J7kkWmC — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2020

Davis and the Lakers hope to keep rolling

LeBron James is playing in his 10th NBA Finals, while Anthony Davis is making his Debut. Davis certainly looked like he had been here before as he racked 34 points and nine rebounds in the win.

The Lakers were the better team in Game 1. They shot 45% field goals, 40% from beyond the arc and had 54 rebounds. The Heat shot 43%, 31% from three and had 39 rebounds.

Los Angeles came into this game healthy and left unscathed with a win. Due to Miami’s injuries, Davis and the Lakers could get a big lead in this series.

Herro to be Heat’s difference maker

Rooks stepping up on the biggest stage. #NBAFinals 👶🐐 szn pic.twitter.com/O5j8wlBbfW — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 1, 2020

Tyler Herro, the 20-year-old rookie, has enjoyed an incredible rookie season. His prolific regular season play continued into the playoffs. However, in game 1, Herro struggled.

He shot 2/8 for threes and put 14 points in 30 minutes. It’s not ideal to put the pressure on young player, but with injuries stacking up, the rookie will need to step up to give his team a chance.