White Sox and Renteria Part Ways After Ending 12-Year Playoff Drought

On Monday, the Chicago White Sox and manager Rick Renteria announced they will be mutually parting ways. Renteria began managing the White Sox in 2017, after being fired one year with the Chicago Cubs.

White Sox Rebuild

The White Sox have been in rebuild mode since 2016. Renteria came in as a bench coach, fluent in Spanish and regarded for his high energy. He took over as manager after the White Sox parted with Robin Ventura, who said he would not return next season.

OFFICIAL: Rick Renteria has been named the new manager of the Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/cRv7or3Icf — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 3, 2016

Having managed the Cubs prior to, Renteria is the second manager in MLB history to manage both Chicago teams.

Since his acquisition four years ago, the White Sox have a (236-309) record under Renteria. The team went (67-95) in 2017, (62-100) in 2018 and (72-89) in 2019.

White Sox 2020 season

The White Sox overcame their 12-year playoff drought history this season after placing second in the AL Central, tied with the Cleveland Indians.

With a (35-25) record (.583), the White Sox made their first playoff appearance since 2008. After losing 3-9 their last twelve games, the White Sox still held a chance in the playoffs.

Yet, after losing 2-1 in a best-of-three series in the wildcard round against the Oakland Athletics, the White Sox were handed an early exit.

Renteria led the team to one of their best seasons since 2012, finishing (85-77) that season.

General Manager Rick Hahn

There are speculations that the decision came after the White Sox lost Game 3 in the playoffs versus Oakland. However, general manager Rick Hahn shutdown those speculations.

“This isn’t about any of the decision-making in Game 3 of the wild-card series,” said Hahn.

“This isn’t about anything that happened over the last couple of weeks after we clinched our position into the playoffs. This is based upon where we are as an organization and what we need to do to take that next step.”

According to Hahn, Renteria and he spoke often about rebuilding the team and eventually having to part ways. He exclusively states parting ways with Renteria had nothing to do with the 2020 season.

“This is based upon where we are as an organization and what we need to do to take that next step in putting us in the best position to succeed,” said Hahn.

Who Will Be the New Manager

Hahn has not revealed the new manager for the team. However, he stated the person will most likely be external, although former manager Ozzie Guillen expressed interest– he will not be vetted.

“Ultimately, I think the best candidate or the ideal candidate is going to be someone who has experience with a championship organization in recent years; recent October experience with a championship organization,” Hahn said.