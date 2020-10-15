Florida to host 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Regional Championships

The NCAA gymnastics tournament is coming to Gainesville.

In 2024, Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center will play host to the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Regional Championships. The last time Gainesville hosted a regional championship was in 2017 when the Gators won.

The Gators went on to win the 2017 SEC Championship under head coach Jenny Rowland.

This will be the 14th time that Gainesville has hosted an NCAA Regional Championship.

Gators Gymnastics@GatorsGym#Gators are proud to play host to 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Regionals! 🐊🤸‍♂️ Champions play here! 🏆#ncaahost #NCAAGym https://t.co/RaSt02kEDy — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) October 14, 2020

Additionally, the NCAA also announced the locations for every year through 2026. For 2024, the other locations for the regional championships are Arkansas, California and Michigan. The winners will compete for a national title at Texas Woman’s University.

In a statement, coach Rowland expressed gratitude to the committee for selecting Florida to host the championship.

“It is great that NCAA Regional competition is back in Gainesville in 2024. Our gymnasts always look forward to competing in their home arena,” Rowland said. “It will also be the first time the new regional format will be contested in the Exactech Arena, giving gymnastics fans more opportunities to see some of the nation’s top gymnasts in action.”

Last season, the NCAA canceled the tournament in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with other spring championships. The 2021 NCAA gymnastics championships are scheduled to take place in April at Utah, Missouri, New Hampshire and West Virginia.

Florida finished last season undefeated, at 10-0. Furthermore, the team wasn’t able to compete in their final meet against Texas Woman’s University.

The meet, scheduled for on March 13, felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.