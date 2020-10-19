Gators soccer Falls to Vanderbilt in Double-Overtime

Florida Gators soccer fell short of winning a double-overtime match against Vanderbilt Sunday. Florida struggled to hold off the Commodores during the last minutes of the game.

Game Recap

Starting in the opening half, Florida managed to score the only goal at the 41st minute. Forward Parker Roberts was able to connect with freshman Maddy Rhodes down the field. Rhodes then snuck the ball between two Commodore defenders to lead Florida 1-0.

This was Rhodes’ first goal of her college career.

Good day to have a day Maddy Rhodes. The freshman out of Vero Beach w/ her first career goal & it puts the Gators out in front at the half. pic.twitter.com/ztinBGNbk6 — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) October 18, 2020

The Commodores then responded in the 80th minute. Abi Brighton launched the ball to assist Reagan Kelley. Kelley was able to send the ball through to the back of the net tying the game and causing it to go into overtime.

Vanderbilt finished the game for the win in the 103rd minute. Leila Azari was able to set up Myra Konte with a lofted ball. In the scramble, Konta quickly gained control of the ball to get Vanderbilt’s game-winning goal.

Even though the Gators couldn’t hold off Vanderbilt in the final minutes, they were still able to bring passion to Sunday’s game as they wore pink to show their support for those fighting cancer.

Stats

Florida had 10 shots on goal compared to Vanderbilt’s seven shots.

Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller recorded six saves against the Gators. On the other end, Florida’s goal keeper Susi Espizona recorded two saves for the Gators.

Vanderbilt’s Raegan Kelley received a yellow card during the 79th minute. Florida received two yellow cards, one against Georgia Eaton-Collins at the 95th minute and Cameron Hall at the 98th minute.

🐊⚽️ drops a 2-1 2OT decision to Vanderbilt tonight at The Diz. Goals:

🐊 40:46 Maddy Rhodes

VU 79:26 Raegan Kelly

VU 102:06 Madison Elwell More ➡️ https://t.co/c74Nc5qHaV pic.twitter.com/SCoEpRMoiU — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) October 19, 2020

Next Up for the Gators

Gators soccer will take a road trip to South Carolina on Oct. 25 for a meeting with the No. 15 Gamecocks. South Carolina is coming off of a win over No. 3 Arkansas.

Watch the Gators matchup against South Carolina live on the SEC Network.