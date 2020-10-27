Gators OC Brian Johnson Ready For Return

After a two week hiatus due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Florida Gators Football Team is back practicing this week. Gators Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson spoke to the media Tuesday to discuss getting back on the practice field.

Back in Business

Florida is coming off a two-week pause on all football activity. Before the break, the Gators’ offense was playing at an efficient level. Currently, Florida ranks 25 in the country for total offense.

Led by Heisman hopeful Kyle Trask, the Gators are putting forth their best offensive season in almost a decade. Johnson discusses Trask’s continuing work during the hiatus below.

While Florida could not meet in person during the break, the team continued to prepare for the season. As Johnson puts it, the Gators treated their off time as the bye week.

Using zoom, Johnson continued to meet daily with his players, discussing schemes and going over game film. Johnson and Co. are well equipped for this, after an entire spring camp over zoom.

Time for Missouri

After returning to practice, the Gators look ahead to this week’s opponent, Missouri. Missouri comes in at 2-2 on the year. Led by first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz, the Tigers are coming off a victory against SEC East foe Kentucky.

After being named an All-SEC linebacker in 2019, Nick Bolton is building off last seasons’ success. Bolton has 43 tackles with one sack and also one fumble recovery on the year. After a dominating performance over LSU, Bolton became the Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. Bolton and the Tigers defense look to give Johnson headaches Saturday night.

For Florida, they’re aiming to bring back the intensity on offense they displayed through the first three games. Johnson discusses getting that intensity back below.

Return to Football

The Gators take the field for the first time in two weeks Saturday night against Missouri. Follow along on WRUF for live coverage of Johnson and the Gators’ return to play.

To see Florida’s offensive statistics, click here.