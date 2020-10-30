Ole Miss Vs Vanderbilt Preview

The Ole Miss Rebels and Vanderbilt Commodores will meet up in Nashville. The Rebels won last year’s game 31-6 to extend their lead in the all-time series to 50-40-2.

Vanderbilt Commodores (0-3)

Vandy is winless on the season and desperately searching for their first dub this weekend.

The Commodores are hoping to capitalize on the home-field advantage to pull out the win.

Their troubles on the season started before it really even started. Many Vandy players decided to opt-out of the season due to the pandemic and raised health concerns. Their troubles with Covid continued as well as injuries during their season. Following their 0-3 start, the Commodores had to postpone their Oct. 17th match up with Missouri because their roster took such a big hit.

Vanderbilt is looking to shake the rust off and use their fourth-ranked defense in the SEC against the pass to slow down the Rebels quarterback.

Ole Miss Rebels (1-4)

The Ole Miss Rebels are also no stranger to COVID complications. Last week they had to move three offensive players over to defense due to their decreased number of players.

The Rebels also come into this game trying to snap a three-game losing streak, after falling 35-28 to Auburn.

Halloween night, the Rebels square off against Vandy in Nashville. Full preview. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/9jRG60UpC2 — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 29, 2020

The Rebels will look to their high-powered offense, behind quarterback Matt Corral to seal the deal. Corral has completed 76.1 percent of his passes for 1,080 yards for 9 nine touchdowns and only 1 interception. Wide receiver Elijah Moore will also be a prime target for Corral. Moore leads the SEC in receptions with 47 and receiving yards with 591.

If the passing game doesn’t pick up, the Rebels can also look to their running game, which sits at the top of the SEC with their average of 220.4 yards rushing per game.

The last three opponents have found answers to the Rebels powerful offense, so we will see what defensive ploys Vanderbilt pulls out.

Their Saturday kickoff will be at 4 p.m. eastern and air on SEC Network.