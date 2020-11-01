Gator Football Survives Halloween Brawl, Beats Mizzou

Halloween. Full moon. Delayed game because of COVID. The circumstances of Saturday night’s game will likely, never be repeated. Despite a slow start, a limited roster and a halftime brawl, the Florida Gator football team beat the Missouri Tigers 41-17. Quarterback Kyle Trask throws for four touchdowns in the game, something he has done in every game this season as the Florida offense racked up 514 total yards in the game on just 71 plays.

Halftime Brawl

A hard hit on Trask at the end of the second quarter enticed a fight to break out. After he threw into the end zone on an untimed down Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat hit him hard but no flags were thrown.

But the Gators saw it as a cheap shot, and they protected their quarterback.

Florida junior defensive lineman Zachary Carter and freshman defensive lineman Antwaun Powell were ejected for their roles in the fight, along with Missouri’s Tre Williams.

Gator coach Dan Mullen was the last to enter the locker room after throwing his hands up and hyping the crowd up. He addressed the situation in his postgame press conference while in a Darth Vader costume.

The Numbers: Gators

QB Kyle Trask: 21/36, 345 yards, four touchdowns

WR Kadarius Toney: 4 catches 60 yards, three touchdowns

TE Kyle Pitts: 5 receptions, 81 yards

The Numbers: Tigers

QB Conner Bazelak: 26/40, 208 yards

RB Larry Rountree: 14 carries, 36 yards, 1 TD

WR Jalen Knox: 3 receptions, 20 yards

Lack of Depth for Gators

Florida was without a total of 15 players, including four key starters Saturday night.

Most notably defensive backs Marco Wilson, Donovan Stiner, Shawn Davis and kicker Evan McPherson were unavailable. UF does not specify a reason for player absences but everyone knows Florida had several positive Covid-19 tests that delayed this game and it was the first game the Gators played in three weeks. A much maligned defense came to play, holding Missouri to just 248 total yards of offense. And the defense, which has had trouble getting teams off the field on third down, did not have trouble on this night as it limits the Tigers to just 3 of 15 third down conversions.

Because the secondary was so depleted, numerous Gators made their first start in the secondary, along with Chris Howard who filled in for one of the nation’s best kickers, McPherson.

Florida safety Rashad Torrence said he believes the Gators defense showed up.

What’s Next

The Gators will take on Georgia in Jacksonville Saturday at 3:30 pm. The Tigers have the week off and will return November 14 to face Georgia at home.