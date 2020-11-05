Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers Preview

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers go head to head for Thursday Night Football.

Both teams met twice last season, once in the regular season and the other during the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers won 37-8 during Week 12 and 37-20 during the postseason meet up, resulting in a Super Bowl appearance for the Niners.

The Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are heading into this Week 9 matchup 5-2, after a loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week. However, they played the Vikings back in Week 1 winning 43-34. The Packers’ defense was no match against Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. The running back scored four touchdowns with 226 total yards during the game.

The Packers are worried about players’ injuries. Packer’s running back Aaron Jones sat out two consecutive games over a calf injury, leaving fans wondering what his fate is tonight. Left and right tackle David Bakhtiari and Rick Wagner, as well as cornerback Kevin King, are out with injuries. Running back AJ Dillon tested positive for COVID-19, and running back Jamaal Williams was deemed close contact.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur says his team plans to make the most of the situation they’re in heading into tonight.

The 49ers

The Niners are also coming off a loss against the Seattle Seahawks, bring them to 4-4. The Seahawk’s quarterback Russell Wilson threw four touchdowns and completed 27 passes for 261 yards.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, this game led to injuries. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the game during the third quarter due to an ankle injury. Running back Tevin Coleman suffered a knee injury, keeping him out the entire second half, while tight end George Kittle sat out the fourth quarter on a foot injury. San Francisco’s backup quarterback Nick Mullens threw 18 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, but it was too late.

Ultimately, the Seahawks were victorious 37-27.

This Thursday Night Football matchup is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium.