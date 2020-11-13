SEC Preview: Ole Miss Rebels Football hosts South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels. Both teams seek their third win.

South Carolina Football (2-4)

The Gamecocks continue to try and move forward as they match up with the Rebels in week 11 of SEC football.

Prior to this matchup, the Gamecocks were taken down in a tough 48-3 loss to Texas A&M last weekend. The Gamecocks could only muster a field goal making that their only points of the game. South Carolina’s offense has been struggling to find itself.

Head coach Will Muschamp has yet to announce who will be the starting quarteback against the Rebels. Collin Hill, who has been running the offense since the start of the season, has had his position up in the air.

Hill had a disappointing performance against Texas A&M only completing eight of 21 pass attempts, and he threw two interceptions against the Aggies. Coming off a bye week, that performancewas not what Muschamp had in mind.

Ole Miss Rebels (2-4)

The Rebels are back in action starting the second half of their season coming off a bye week.

Prior to this matchup, quarterback Matt Corral had an impressive game against Vanderbilt leading them to a 54-21 win throwing six touch passes and 31 of 34 pass completions. Corrall is one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC sitting at number two for pass yards for the season completing 1846 yards.

This will the 16th time Ole Miss and South Carolina have met. The first time these two teams met dates to 1947. The Rebels lead the all-time series against the Gamecocks 8-7 all time. Ole Miss met with the Gamecocks Nov.3, 2018, on the road where South Carolina defeated the Rebels 48-44.

In addition, both teams sixth in their division tied at the 2-4 overall record. Kickoff Saturday at 7:30 p.m in Vaught Hemingway Stadium.