Round 1 of the 2020 Masters Puts Paul Casey On Top

Paul Casey, of England, laughs with his caddie John MacLaren after his first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Parker Welch November 13, 2020 Golf, PGA Golf 18 Views

The 84th Masters began round one of play, Thursday, for the long-awaited battle for the green jacket. The tournament began just after 7 a.m. yesterday morning with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hitting the ceremonial tee shots. Then, the tournament was hardly underway when rough weather put the players on a waiting game for the next three hours.

When the weather cleared, all systems were back on go. On the leaderboard, by the end of the round, was Paul Casey (-7), Webb Simpson (-5) and Xander Schauffele (-5).

On the Leaderboard

Casey gave Augusta National his best tournaments start yet after tuning in a scorecard of just 7 under. In just the 2nd hole, he shot an Eagle in a par-5.

“I did the right things when I needed to. To be honest, you rarely walk of the course not going there could have been two or three better, but I still felt that way. I don’t want to be greedy either, I’m very happy with my 65,” Casey said.

According to Casey, his Eagle wouldn’t have been possible in a month like April.

Casey ended round one bogey-free and two shots over Webb Simpson. At 5 under, Webb Simpson kept a similar rhythm as Casey. Simpson also grabbed an Eagle on Hole 2 and turned in his card bogey-free. A year ago, Simpson accomplished his best career finish at the Masters at a T5.

Xander Schauffele is cozied up next to Simpson also repping at 5 under scorecard after the conclusion of round 1. Schauffele started the day off great with 3 birdies in the first 3 holes. Although, he couldn’t keep the same momentum throughout the rest of the round and chalked four bogeys before the day was done.

Friday’s Rounds

Round 1 reached its conclusion earlier today around 9 a.m. The second round of the Masters began today at 9:35 a.m. with Paul Casey teeing off in Group 23 a little after 2 p.m.

