Around College Football: Week 11

Week 11 of the college football season saw everything from a high-scoring offensive battle, a head coach firing and history-making.

Indiana vs. Michigan State

Indiana’s junior linebacker, Thomas Allen, son of head coach Tom Allen, was carted off the field with a serious leg injury in Indiana’s 24-0 win over Michigan State.

Allen made a statement regarding his son’s injury in the Hoosiers postgame press conference.

In this game, Indiana’s defense was stellar. The Hoosiers didn’t allow any points and forced four turnovers including two interceptions from sophomore defensive back Taiwan Mullen.

Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly makes college football history

With Notre Dame’s 45-31 win over Boston College on Saturday, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has won 100 games with Notre Dame. When asked about this, Kelly talked about the help he’s gotten from his players and coaches over the years. Kelly also said, “I have been really fortunate to be here at Notre Dame that long.”

In his time as head coach for the Fighting Irish, Kelly has led them to eight bowl games (five victories) and a trip to the 2013 National Championship in which they lost to Alabama.

In Saturday’s win over Boston College, Notre Dame’s Ian Book stood out with four total touchdowns, one rushing, and 368 total yards.

Florida vs. Arkansas includes a push for college football Heisman

The Florida Gators welcomed Arkansas’s Feleipe Franks back to the Swamp in Saturday’s game. Furthermore, Franks was Florida’s quarterback for three seasons before transferring to Arkansas after losing his spot to Kyle Trask after an injury.

Florida won in a high scoring 63-35 win. Trask played stellar throwing for six touchdowns for the second time this season. Additionally, Trask earned the SEC’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week along with Ole Miss’s Matt Corral. Trask at one point received chants from the crowd of “Trask for Heisman”.

South Carolina fires head coach after Ole Miss loss

Ole Miss’s Matt Corral, SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, led Ole Miss to a big 59-42 win over South Carolina. Corral, formerly a Gator commit, threw for 513 yards and four touchdowns, he also missed just four throws. Corral also added on 20 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

South Carolina’s Kevin Harris had a breakout game. Harris scored five rushing touchdowns and ran for 243 yards, 48 more rushing yards than all of Ole Miss’s running backs combined.

Following this loss, the fifth on the season, South Carolina has decided to part ways with head coach Will Muschamp. In his five years, Muschamp had a record of 28-30 including a Bowl win in 2017. Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo will finish the season as interim head coach, sources say.