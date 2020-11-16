The NFC West is a tight race as Week 10 comes to a close

The NFC West saw major games played Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams beat Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Moreover, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals beat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills with only 11 seconds on the clock.

Other storylines from Week 10 include the Pittsburgh Steelers remaining undefeated and the New England Patriots upsetting the Baltimore Ravens.

RT if your team got the Week 10 win! pic.twitter.com/TqddFFFPak — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 16, 2020

Cardinals Hail Mary

The Cardinals beat the Bills 32-30 as the clock ran down Sunday afternoon.

With 11 seconds to go Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw a 43-yard Hail Mary pass into the end zone.

Despite being covered by three defensive players, star receiver DeAndre Hopkins came up with the catch and gave the Cardinals their game winning touchdown.

After the game, Murray talked about what an incredible catch it was.

Moreover, Hopkins talked about how winning a game in this manner gives the team motivation and the feeling of always being able to win.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said they would celebrate this win, but must continue to look forward and be ready for the next game.

The Cardinals improve to (6-3) and play the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Rams and Seahawks

The Rams beat the Seahawks in an NFC West matchup 23-16.

Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson, did not play well throwing two interceptions and zero touchdowns.

Not our day today. pic.twitter.com/jmXMexR58p — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 16, 2020

After the game, Wilson talked about how it was a difficult matchup, but without the turnovers they had a real chance.

On the other side, Rams head coach Sean McVay said the defense played very well and they need to build off this victory to continue winning.

Both teams now have a record of (6-3), with the Seahawks having another NFC west matchup on Thursday.

The top three NFC west teams are all tied at (6-3) on the season, and the Rams play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) on Nov. 23.

AFC Games

In the AFC, there were a couple notable story lines.

Steelers Undefeated

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain the only team without a loss this season. The Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 36-10, making them 9-0 on the season.

Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, played well throwing for 333 yards and four touchdowns.

They hope to continue their momentum as they travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars (1-8) on Sunday.

Patriots Upset

The New England Patriots upset the Baltimore Ravens, winning 23-17.

HOW ABOUT THOSE PATRIOTS?! pic.twitter.com/Q4Z7MewJ1z — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 16, 2020

The Patriots shut down the Ravens’ run game limiting them to a total of 115 rushing yards and no touchdowns.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talked about this as a key part of their win.

Moreover, he said he was proud his team played a good game from beginning to end.

The Patriots (4-5) travel to Houston to take on the Texans (2-7) Sunday.

Sound courtesy of ABC Newscall.