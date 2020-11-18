Todd Grantham talks defensive improvements

The Florida Gators have put themselves back into playoff contention. After a 44-28 victory over rival Georgia, Florida may make a playoff run. This turnaround is due to an explosive offense as well as improvements from the defense. Todd Grantham, Florida’s defensive coordinator, talks freshman stepping up and overall better defense.

Grantham defense looking better

Florida held Georgia to just 28 points this year. They also put up a whopping 63 points against Arkansas. Since the loss at College Station earlier this season, the Gators have been improving play by play.

The defense was once one of the shakier elements for Florida. While it’s not perfect, Todd has witnessed the team doing their part, working together, and going at each drive with the utmost effort.

Freshman stepping up

Grantham sees freshmen stepping up this year. Many of them filling in with starters out due to COVID-19. He has seen their confidence on the field matched with high communication.

Despite a stellar offensive performance against the Razorbacks, the defense still gave up big plays. Grantham does not see anything wrong with the defense on paper. It is all about execution and consistency.

“The issue is when you give up an explosive play, what it does is it shows you the value of everybody doing their job, meaning you need all 11 guys to be on the same page or in the right gap or doing their job, because if you have 10 guys going one way and another guy going another way you can create a seam” – Florida defensive coordinator

The future for the Gators is still murky. With an away game at Vanderbilt, Florida looks to improve to 6-1 on the year.