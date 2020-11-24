A look at the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will unveil its first rankings of the season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the committee is scheduled to meet in person each week to deliberate among the 25 teams in postseason contention. The CFP rankings are set to be released on four consecutive Tuesdays from Nov. 24 to Dec. 15. According to the official CFP website, the committee will reveal its final rankings on Dec. 20.

Fight for the Top

Nick Saban and Alabama have done enough to earn the No. 1 spot in the CFP rankings.

The Crimson Tide has won each of its seven games by 15 points or more. And in the last three, ‘Bama has outscored its opponents 152-20. Alabama also has a pair of victories against ranked opponents, beating then-No. 3 Georgia and then-No. 13 Texas A&M in October.

Although Notre Dame is the only 8-0 team in the Power 5, the Fighting Irish are projected to hold the No. 2 spot when the rankings drop.

Brian Kelly’s side shocked the nation when it defeated then-No. 1 Clemson on Nov. 7. And Notre Dame didn’t experience the type of hangover that usually comes with a victory of that magnitude. In the following week, the Fighting Irish defeated Boston College by two touchdowns.

The Tigers haven’t seen the field since their aforementioned loss to Notre Dame 17 days ago. However, their four wins against Power 5 opponents with a non-losing record could help Clemson in the eyes of the selection committee.

Ohio State has a good chance to close out the top-four spots in the CFP rankings after taking down then-No. 9 Indiana on Saturday. The Buckeyes will have to do more as the season progresses, though, because their other three victories have come against teams (Nebraska, Penn State and Rutgers) with a combined record of 2-12.

Will the Gators make the College Football Playoff?

The Gators came in at No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after starting the season 6-1.

Nevertheless, Florida’s lone defeat at the hands of Texas A&M will have Dan Mullen’s team on the fringes of a playoff spot when the CFP rankings are unveiled.

The SEC Championship Game has been a crucial benchmark in previous college football campaigns. And this year will be no different. If the Gators make it to the conference title game and come out on top, then their odds to qualify for the College Football Playoff will increase drastically.

For now, however, expect Florida to land somewhere between the 5-7 range on Tuesday night.