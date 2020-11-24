Home / Football / Joe Burrow suffers season-ending injury
Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) points to his knee as he is charted off the field after an injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Joe Burrow suffers season-ending injury

Brendan Farrell November 24, 2020 Football, NFL 10 Views

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow‘s season came to a sudden end on Sunday after suffering a season-ending injury against the Washington Football Team.

Leading 9-7 in the third quarter, Burrow threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd with pressure in his face. After releasing the ball, Burrow was sandwiched between Washington defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat. Burrow was carted off the field following the hit.

“See ya next year”

Burrow suffered a torn MCL and ACL in his left knee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He also had additional structural damage. Burrow will be out for the rest of the season, according to Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, started every game for the Bengals before the injury. He finishes the season with 264 completions on 404 passes (65.3% completion percentage), 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. Burrow also had 142 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Before the injury, some thought that Cincinnati couldn’t protect Burrow well enough. The Bengals have allowed 36 sacks this season, the second-most in the league.

The Bengals hoped that he would become the franchise’s starting quarterback for years to come. Burrow showed a lot of potential in his rookie season. Taylor said that Burrow is expected to return at some point during the 2021 season.

Cincinnati looks ahead

At 2-7-1, the Bengals have already won as many games as last year’s 2-14 campaign. Backup quarterback Ryan Finley, who Cincinnati picked in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, filled in for Burrow on Sunday. He struggled in the Bengals’ 20-9 loss to Washington, completing just three of his 10 passes for 30 yards and an interception.

The Bengals are in last place in the AFC North, well behind the third-place Baltimore Ravens (6-4). Their next three games are against the New York Giants (3-7), Miami Dolphins (6-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (3-7).

About Brendan Farrell

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Florida

Florida Women’s Basketball Ready for Season Opener Against Grambling State

Florida women’s basketball head coach Cameron Newbauer and his team are one day away from …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties