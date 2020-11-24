Joe Burrow suffers season-ending injury

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow‘s season came to a sudden end on Sunday after suffering a season-ending injury against the Washington Football Team.

Leading 9-7 in the third quarter, Burrow threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd with pressure in his face. After releasing the ball, Burrow was sandwiched between Washington defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat. Burrow was carted off the field following the hit.

“See ya next year”

Burrow suffered a torn MCL and ACL in his left knee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He also had additional structural damage. Burrow will be out for the rest of the season, according to Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year✊ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, started every game for the Bengals before the injury. He finishes the season with 264 completions on 404 passes (65.3% completion percentage), 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. Burrow also had 142 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Before the injury, some thought that Cincinnati couldn’t protect Burrow well enough. The Bengals have allowed 36 sacks this season, the second-most in the league.

The Bengals hoped that he would become the franchise’s starting quarterback for years to come. Burrow showed a lot of potential in his rookie season. Taylor said that Burrow is expected to return at some point during the 2021 season.

Cincinnati looks ahead

At 2-7-1, the Bengals have already won as many games as last year’s 2-14 campaign. Backup quarterback Ryan Finley, who Cincinnati picked in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, filled in for Burrow on Sunday. He struggled in the Bengals’ 20-9 loss to Washington, completing just three of his 10 passes for 30 yards and an interception.

The Bengals are in last place in the AFC North, well behind the third-place Baltimore Ravens (6-4). Their next three games are against the New York Giants (3-7), Miami Dolphins (6-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (3-7).