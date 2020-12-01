Ravens vs. Steelers Look to Play Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to play this Wednesday after postponing three games. The postponements have happened as a result of Baltimore failing to get their covid-19 cases under control. The rivalry game will take place tomorrow at 3:40 pm.

NFL making history in week 12

It has been the longest week 12 in NFL history. With the Ravens vs. Steelers game being postponed three times, the league has shifted the game from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon.

Our Week 12 game at Pittsburgh has been moved to Wednesday, December 2nd, at 3:40 p.m. broadcast nationally on NBC. Our Week 13 game vs the Dallas Cowboys will be moved to Tuesday, December 8th, at 8:05 p.m. broadcast nationally on FOX/ NFL Network/ Amazon. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 30, 2020

The big-time rivalry game was originally set for Thanksgiving day; however, the amount of covid outbreaks in Baltimore made it unsafe for both teams to play.

This will be the first time in NFL history that fans will be able to watch a game every single day of the week. The odds of this rivalry being postponed again is, however, still a possibility.

Ravens struggle to contain covid

American sportswriter Adam Shefter says there are still players who are apprehensive about flying on a plane to Pittsburgh with individuals who have just been taken off the cold-19 reserve list.

The Baltimore Ravens are having a hard time containing their covid-19 outbreaks. With possibly the worst outbreak in the NFL so far this season, the possibility of the AFC North rivalry being moved again is a likeliness that fans should prepare for.

The Ravens have more than 20 players checked on their covid 19 list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Along with Jackson are several other key players, including Prow Bowl Players Calais Campbell (DE) and Mark Ingram (RB).

The Rivalry

The Ravens have around 38 players eligible to play in tomorrow’s game against the Undefeated (10-0) Steelers.

Robert Griffin III will play at quarterback. This will be his first start of the season. Griffin III should not be overlooked, especially after his last season’s performance against the Steelers where he carried Baltimore to a 28-10 win.

The Ravens will be looking to hand the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss of the season, but the win will not be that easy as the Steelers hope not to repeat last year’s defeat.