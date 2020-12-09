Baltimore Ravens Defeat the Dallas Cowboys at Home

Last night’s much anticipated match up between the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys proved eventful. From the last minute removal of Dez Bryant from the Ravens’ roster to the return of Lamar Jackson, the Ravens kept the action rolling.

Dez Bryant

Ravens’ wide receiver, Dez Bryant, was scratched from the roster before kickoff. The former Cowboys player was warming up when he was pulled for another COVID-19 test. Bryant’s original test that he had taken earlier yesterday morning had an inconclusive result. This led to a retest that came back positive, pulling him from the game.

WR Dez Bryant has been scratched from tonight’s game due to an illness. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 9, 2020

Bryant’s removal raised several questions about the NFL’s stance on coronavirus safety between players and staff. Bryant and members of the Cowboys’ staff hugged and chatted before his second test.

Following his removal from the game, Bryant tweeted about not returning for the rest of the season.

Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

When replying to a fan later, the receiver took back his previous statement, saying he would be coming back.

Yea I’m coming back… I’m being smart https://t.co/9RjQcahTJs — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

All players that test positive for COVID-19 are placed on a reserve list and are required to quarantine for ten days. This time can be extended if the player continues to test positive or has on-going symptoms, so Bryant’s return date cannot be predicted yet.

Teammates like quarterback Lamar Jackson, knew how important this game was to Bryant, though, and said that he feels bad that he had to miss it.

The Ravens had a previous coronavirus outbreak on the week of Thanksgiving that led to the rescheduling of their game against the Steelers twice.

Lamar Jackson

Jackson, made his return in last night’s game. The Ravens’ quarterback had been placed on the reserve list on Nov. 27, after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 the day before. He was cleared to play on Monday and participated in the team’s walkthroughs that day.

While Jackson was able to return to play, he says that he is still experiencing some symptoms of COVID-19.

In his absence, the Ravens suffered a defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Wednesday. Jackson also said that he felt like he missed a whole season.

Jackson’s return was a major factor in the Ravens’ 34-17 victory over the Cowboys last night. The quarterback ran for 94 yards and a touchdown. He threw for two scores and had 13 carries over the course of the game.

Recap

An interception by the Cowboys during Baltimore’s first possession, set the stage for a 31-yard field goal, putting Dallas on the board first. The Ravens answered back with a 75-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown by Jackson.

Dallas then took three plays to take the lead, 10-7. The Ravens then missed a 36-yard field goal that would have tied the game. An interception by Baltimore shifted the tides, however, when the Ravens were able to score on the resulting possession.

With two minutes left in the first half, Dallas missed their field goal attempt. Then, in the final minute of the half, Baltimore was able to kick a 35-yard field goal, making the score 17-10. Dallas was unable to score in the remaining 46 seconds of the half.

Dallas’ defense started the second half strong, forcing Baltimore to punt. The Cowboys then had their second missed field goal of the night. Baltimore was able to extend their lead to 24-10 in a 57-yard touchdown drive.

Dallas had another missed field goal afterwards to start the fourth quarter. The Ravens furthered their lead with a 22-yard field goal. With four minutes left in the game, Dallas had a 75-yard drive that brought the score to 27-17. This ten-point difference did not last though; the Ravens had a 44-yard drive on their final possession that resulted in a touchdown.

With Dallas unable to score in the final two minutes, the Ravens broke their three-game losing streak with a 34-17 victory.