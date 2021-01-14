Ravens Momentum Builds With Sixth Consecutive Win and Wild Card Round Victory

The Baltimore Ravens won their sixth consecutive game with a Wild Card Round victory against the Tennessee Titans by a score of 20-13.

The Ravens earned their revenge against the Tennessee team that knocked them out of last year’s divisional round. With this vengeance victory, the Baltimore team also conquered many of the concerns prior to entering the playoffs.

Lamar Jackson Proves Critics Wrong

Lamar Jackson was able to prove the playoff narrative that has surrounded him for the past two seasons is wrong. The narrative was that Jackson can’t win the big games, since he was 0-2 for his two prior playoff appearances.

Jackson’s career-first playoff win featured a Wild Card Round-leading total of 136 rushing yards. In addition to his impressive running game, Jackson completed 17 of 24 passes for a total of 117 yards.

"Can't win a playoff game."

"The scariest thing for the Ravens is to get behind." Change the narrative, that's it. pic.twitter.com/l8IyLvJkk9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 12, 2021

Ravens Defense Stomps Out Derrick Henry

The Ravens defense was also a major factor in eliminating the Titans. They effectively put a stop to Titans running back Derrick Henry. Henry rushed for an underwhelming total of 40 yards and 2.2 yards per carry.

Titans RB Derrick Henry on the Ravens: "They were the better team today. They had a plan and they executed it. You know, they played good on defense. They got the best of us today." — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 10, 2021

Ravens Prepare to Face Bills

The Ravens momentum builds as they prepare to travel north to face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. This game will take place at Bills Stadium at 8:15 p.m. and will be aired on NBC.

In this upcoming game against the Bills, a priority of the Ravens will be to keep Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the pocket. Against the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card Round, Allen completed seven of nine passes outside of the pocket for 117 yards and one touchdown.

The Bills defense gave up 5.4 yards per carry to the Colts who ran for 163 yards. These statistics should be appealing to the Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and his offense which has averaged 262 rushing yards over the past six games.

At this time, the Bills are the 2.5-point favorites.

The winner of this match-up will advance to the AFC Championship game and will face the winner of the Browns and Chiefs game.