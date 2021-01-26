Florida Football Hires Jules Montinar

Florida Gators football officially completed their 2021 coaching staff. On Monday, Florida football head coach Dan Mullen announced the hiring of former USF cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator Jules Montinar.

SEC Experience

The familiarity with defense dates back to Montinar’s high school and college playing career. Prior to his coaching career, Montinar was an all-state safety at Naples High School. He continued his playing career at West Virginia before transferring to Eastern Kentucky University as a defensive back.

Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and company added a well-versed defensive coach to their team.

The newest coaching addition to the Florida defense is no stranger to the SEC. Throughout his career, Montinar has spent stints with Florida’s SEC rival, Georgia, as well as Alabama.

“We are excited to welcome Jules and his family to Florida,” Coach Mullen said. “His experience recruiting in the state and familiarity in the conference will be a huge asset to our program.”

Some highlights from his SEC coaching experience include a 2013 BCS National Championship and a Sugar Bowl victory. Montinar saw the Crimson Tide take the championship trophy as a graduate assistant in 2013. In addition, he won a Sugar Bowl over Baylor as a defensive quality control coach for Georgia.

Montinar Coaching Career

2020 University of South Florida Cornerbacks Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

Cornerbacks Coach/Recruiting Coordinator 2019 Georgia Defensive Quality Control

Defensive Quality Control 2016-2018 Texas State Special Teams Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach

Special Teams Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach 2014-2015 James Madison Cornerbacks Coach

Cornerbacks Coach 2012-2013 Alabama Graduate Assistant

Graduate Assistant 2011 Purdue Graduate Assistant

Graduate Assistant 2010 Lake Erie College Defensive Backs Coach/Assistant Special Teams Coach

Defensive Backs Coach/Assistant Special Teams Coach 2008-2009 Eastern Kentucky Linebackers Coach/Defensive Ends Coach

Impacting the Secondary

Although the specifics haven’t been released, it is likely that Montinar will be working with the Florida secondary. In addition, the newest Florida coach could play a role in the Gators recruiting process.

After a defensive struggle in the secondary this past season, the Gators parted ways with secondary coaches Ron English (safeties) and Torrian Gray (cornerbacks).

Montinar, alongside new coach Wesley McGriff, will look to fill the gaps in the Florida secondary come 2021.

Florida Football 2021 Coaching Staff

Here is a look at the most recent update to Mullen and the Gator’s coaching staff in the 2021 season: