Gators Gain Ex-LSU Tigers Tight End Arik Gilbert

Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert announced that he will be staying in the SEC and transferring to the University of Florida on social media on Sunday.

After careful consideration I have decided to commit to the University of Florida. This is the best situation for me and I’m excited to join the family. 💯 — AG2 (@arik_gilbert) January 31, 2021

Gilbert was one of the top prospects in the 2020 class, coming out of Marietta, Georgia. According to 247Sports.com composite rankings, Gilbert was not only the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, but he was also the No. 1 tight end among the group.

This past season, Gilbert was fourth in receiving yards at LSU. In his eight games at LSU, Gilbert earned a total of 35 receptions for 368 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Even though he had a great season with the Tigers, he opted out early nearing the end of his freshman season on December 9. Gilbert proceeded to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 2.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Gilbert will be a huge gain for the Florida Gators as he will most likely fill in for Gators tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. This past season, Pitts was second in receiving yards at Florida with a total of 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Gilbert was the second former five-star recruit to transfer to the University of Florida during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Gilbert will be joining Clemson’s former running back Demarkus Bowman.