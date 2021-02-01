Gators Men’s Basketball Earns Spot in AP Poll

Following the Gators win over West Virginia, one question remained. Would it be enough to get Florida back into the Top 25? The answer is finally yes.

Florida is moving on up. In the week 11 AP Poll, they are rank 22nd. This is the first time this season the Gators are ranked in the AP Poll. As a matter of fact, this is the first time the Gators have been ranked since Nov. 29, 2019. At that time, “COVID-19” wasn’t in anyone’s vocabulary and fans could pack the O’Connell Center.

#Gators basketball is in the AP Top-25 for the first time this season amid this four-game win streak. No. 22 Florida will take on South Carolina at home Wednesday night — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) February 1, 2021

Suddenly, it seems like even longer ago, doesn’t it? Consider them to be ranked for the first time in the COVID era.

Since the loss to Kentucky on Jan. 9, the Gators have looked like a completely different team. Florida has won five of its last six games, including four straight. Two of these wins helped get the Gators into the rankings. First, the Gators took down sixth-ranked Tennessee. Then, they marched into Morganstown to nab a win against 11th-ranked West Virginia.

The Gators sit at 10-4 on the season and 6-3 in SEC play. Florida looks to climb higher when they play South Carolina Wednesday, Feb. 3. They then hit the road again to face LSU on Saturday, Feb. 6.

AP Poll Top 25