Rams and Lions Swap Quarterbacks in Blockbuster Trade

The first blockbuster trade of the NFL offseason has happened, and the offseason hasn’t even started. Los Angeles agreed to send Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick to Detroit in exchange for Matt Stafford.

Rams all in with current roster

Sean McVay has put the pressure on him to win now. His stacked defense includes players like Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald. On Offense, he has playmakers like Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Now, he has his quarterback.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter had this to say.

While McVay got his quarterback, it was costly. The Rams handed over their next two first-round picks, meaning their next first-round pick will be in 2024 if they don’t trade it away.

With Stafford in McVay’s system, it could lead to a big upgrade in production. Unfortunately, Stafford is turning 33 this week, and you have to wonder how much more he has in him. With the defense getting older and not much draft capital in the future, the Super Bowl window is small.

So in the last 10 months, Sean McVay has wanted to unload RB Todd Gurley, WR Brandin Cooks and QB Jared Goff in the name of improving the offense, which has played inconsistently since Super Bowl LIII. If the offense doesn't improve in 2021, is that *now* on Sean McVay? — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 31, 2021

Without much time, hoisting the Lombardi trophy is the only way McVay will be able to justify this trade in the future.

Lions to start the rebuild

Detroit shipped Stafford to LA for another previous first-overall pick, Jared Goff. With Goff, came two future first-round picks and a third-rounder. While the negative side of the trade is Goff’s contract, four years and $106 million left on it, Detroit is in a good place for the future.

More details trickling in… Stafford wanted to play for McVay and be in LA. Lions did him right in the end. There were other offers. Very good ones, too. Detroit and Rams front offices both knew that this was the trade that made all parties happiest— teams, player, coach. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 31, 2021

Even with the Cap hit, Schefter reported that the Lions couldn’t decline.

While Goff may not seem like the answer, he is only 26 years old and has a lot of playoff experience. This trade also gives the Lions flexibility with the draft. They can now use the seventh overall pick to draft a playmaker to help him.

Goff will get a fresh start in Detroit, but if he doesn’t show much next year, the Lions could move on from him in a hurry with the draft capital they have.

Who won?

This question won’t be answered for a few years, but both teams are clearly heading in different directions. The Rams view this is as a move that can get them to the Super Bowl. While the Lions were going to trade Stafford anyways and in return got a young quarterback and several draft picks.

There’s a chance this trade works for both teams but it is obvious that the pressure is definitely on the Rams to win now.