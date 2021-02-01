Lions Start Rebuilding Period

The Detroit Lions are in a rebuilding mode for the next NFL season after announcing several changes to its team and staff.

Lions Adding New Faces

The biggest shift for the Lions is the quarterback trade of Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff, announced Saturday. In addition to Goff, the Lions will receive a third-round pick in 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 from the L.A. Rams.

Just talked to Jared Goff — he has already spoken to Lions coach Dan Campbell and several other members of the Lions’ staff. Based on those conversations, they very clearly view him as their starter moving forward. Physical coming soon. Sounds like they’re fired up to have him. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 31, 2021

Earlier this year, the Lions also hired Brad Holmes as their new general manager. Then, the organization hired Dan Campbell as its new head coach after firing Matt Patricia in November 2020. The team will have to adjust its dynamic under Campbell in hopes of having a better record for the 2021 season.

#Lions HC Dan Campbell is putting together a strong staff. OC: Anthony Lynn

DC: Aaron Glenn

RBs: Duce Staley

DBs: Aubrey Pleasant Front office is also being reshaped with high talent evaluators. This will take time, but Detroit appears to finally being doing it the right way. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 26, 2021

Lions Past Seasons

Detroit’s last divisional playoff win was in 1991 against the Cowboys. Since then, the Lions’ last playoff appearance was in 2016. Over the past three seasons, they have placed fourth in the NFC North. The franchise has also never made a Super Bowl appearance. Tori Petry, a multimedia journalist for the Lions, explained how in interviews Campbell and Holmes have acknowledged that the team’s defense is in need of improvement in order to get this franchise where they want it to be.

Under Campbell, the most significant improvement expected will be to the defensive scheme. Petry explained how to Campbell, the defense appeared lost and was trying to do too much when he watched them on tape.

Looking Ahead

For the future, the goal is to get Lion’s defense back on track. Campbell’s goal is to make sure his defense knows where they need to be at all times, according to Petry. If that happens, the defense will cohesively improve.

Although there are a lot of new revolving pieces entering this franchise, there is hope for a comeback. The Lions can also make a huge improvement to their team with two back-to-back first-round picks secured. Seeing how this team develops a new rhythm during its off-season will be a determining factor for what the Lion’s future holds.