Heat Fall to Hornets in Overtime

The Miami Heat (7-13) dropped a close match against the Charlotte Hornets (10-11) on Monday night. The Hornets 129-121 comeback victory can be largely credited to Charlotte’s Malik Monk.

Monk came off the bench to score a career-high 36 points including nine 3-pointers. One of those nine being the shot that would send the game into overtime.

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1356435831309787136

Miami Heats Up

After snapping a five-game losing streak on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, it seemed as if the Heat had regained momentum. The majority of Miami’s past struggles could be attributed to their lack of starting players on the court. Some of the Heat’s starting five battled injuries or were placed on COVID-reserve.

However, this wasn’t the case on Monday night with Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo reunited on the court.

Throughout the first half, Miami managed to hold a slight lead. With Charlotte entering Monday’s game on a two-game win streak, they played with momentum and kept things close. The Heat got the best of the Hornets in the first half, leading 57-54 heading into halftime.

It wasn’t until the last few minutes of the third quarter when the Hornets took their first lead of the night. A three-point jumper from Miles Bridges put the Hornets up 81-77 with just over two minutes in the third. Bridges finished the game with seven points and five assists.

Monk for Three

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Hornets held a 88-82 lead. However, Miami would heat up to shift the score in their favor.

With just under nine minutes remaining in the game, Goran Dragic sunk a three-pointer off of an assist from Andre Iguodala. The Heat continued to build off of their 92-91 lead. Later in the quarter, a Herro three put the Heat up by ten points with just over three minutes left.

Dragic put up three points, seven rebounds and eight assists over the Hornets. In addition, Iguodala recorded nine points, four rebounds and five assists

However, a Gordan Hayward jumper started the Hornets’ comeback. Charlotte managed to erase a ten-point deficit setting a shot at overtime. With 16 seconds left on the clock, Monk sunk a game tying three sending the game into overtime.

Final Stats

Miami

Kelly Olynyk 11 PTS, 7 REB

Jimmy Butler 25 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST

Bam Adebayo 23 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST

Tyler Herro 11 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST

Duncan Robinson 16 PTS, 2 REB

Max Strus 19 PTS, 2 REB

Charlotte

P.J. Washington 6 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST

Gordan Hayward 19 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST

Cody Zeller 19 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST

Devonte’ Graham 24 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST

Lamelo Ball 14 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST

Malik Monk 36 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST

Up Next

The Heat return to the court on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.