Gators Lacrosse Nationally Ranked

The Florida Gators Lacrosse team is set to start their season on Feb. 13 at Louisville against the Louisville Cardinals.

This marks the 11th time the Gators have been ranked in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Poll. The Gators are currently ranked eighth in the poll.

In the 2020 season, the Gators had a 6-2 season before it was cut short due to COVID-19. They finished ranked eighth per the IWLCA poll and knocked off two Top-3 teams in Maryland and Stony Brook.

Four Gators have earned Inside Lacrosse Division I Preseason All-American. Cara Trombetta who is a fifth-year defender was named First Team. Midfielder Shannon Kavanagh earned Second Team. Redshirt senior attacker Brianna Harris and redshirt sophomore goalie Sarah Reznick each earned an Honorable Mention.

Looking Ahead

During the 2021 season, the Gators are set to play seventeen games. Out of those seventeen, there are set to play two ranked opponents. North Carolina and the Loyola Greyhounds.

The team is set to play N0. 1 North Carolina on Friday, Feb. 19 in Chapel Hill, N.C, and No. 5 Loyola Greyhounds On Feb.28 in Baltimore, Md.

The Gators are down 3-7 in the last ten games played against North Carolina and up 6-2 in the last eight games against the Loyola Greyhounds.