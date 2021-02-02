Tua Tagovailoa Wants to be the Guy for the Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa wants to be the franchise quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, and knows he needs to prove it.

Tagovailoa is coming off a rookie season where he went 6-3 and threw for a 64.1% completion rating. The former Alabama star threw 11 touchdowns and five interceptions during his rookie year. He struggled to solidify his spot against veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

When asked on if Miami was all-in on him as a franchise quarterback, Tua had this to say:

“In my mind and in my heart, I would hope so,” Tagovailoa said Monday during an interview with Sirius Mad Dog Radio. “With the way things went last year, you always have to prove yourself to do better, and I want to do better.”

The Offseason

The Dolphins will focus on Tagovailoa’s year two improvement if they decide to stick with him. He was honest in his evaluation of his 2020 season stating, “would describe my rookie season as below average. This past season wasn’t up to the expectation that I have for myself.”

Miami has proven they have their eyes on building around Tua in the 2021 offseason in many ways. They hired his former Elite 11 high school camp coach, Charlie Frye as their quarterbacks coach. The Dolphins also spent significant time at the Senior Bowl getting to know two of his former teammates. Alabama’s running back Najee Harris and receiver DeVonta Smith could fill the offensive voids Miami needs to fit around Tua. They are both projected first round picks, and Miami has the third an eighteenth pick in the first round.

The 2021 Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is set for April 29 and will wrap up on May 1.