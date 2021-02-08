Chiefs can’t pull off back-to-back Super Bowl wins

Super Bowl LV–a story of old versus new. The greatest quarterback of all time against the greatest of this time. Tampa versus Kansas City. The Buccaneers put all they had into signing Tom Brady, and it paid off. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, winning their second franchise Super Bowl.

You almost had it

The Chiefs failed to secure their “Run it Back” campaign losing Super Bowl LV. Their attempt for back-to-back championships obliterated by Brady and the Buccs. From the start of the game, the Chiefs came out with a 3-0 lead. But, that was the only time they would. From then on, it was an uphill battle as Tampa added to their lead. Perhaps the culprit for Kansas City’s loss were penalties. Penalties killed the defense. Kansas City acquired nine penalties continually putting the Buccs in great position to up the scoreboard.

Mahomes couldn’t do it all

Patrick Mahomes did everything he could for the Chiefs. Statistically, his numbers indicate he played poorly completing 26-of-49 attempts. Add the no touchdowns and two interceptions, this may have been Mahomes worst outing of the season. Yet, he was the reasons the Chiefs had a shot in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes threw some of the most elaborate incomplete passes in Sunday’s game. Nonetheless, The inability to connect with receivers is what hurt Kansas City the most. Additionally, the strong pass rush led Shaquil Barrett and Jason-Pierre Paul managed three sacks on Mahomes. He spent most of his life running out of the pocket sprinting to a hopeful first down. According to NextGenStats, Mahomes ran 497 yards before being sacked or throwing, the most scramble yards since 2016.

Last night ended a historic three-year stretch for Patrick Mahomes ⤵ ∙ 43 wins (3rd most all-time in that span)

∙ 131 Pass TD (T-4th all-time)

∙ 16,192 Pass Yds (6th all-time)

∙ Super Bowl LIV MVP

∙ 2018 NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year Just the beginning 👏 pic.twitter.com/622lnf4szC — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2021

Chiefs will be back

The Kansas City is far from done. Sunday’s loss may leave a bad taste in the mouth for the players temporarily. However, an out-of-character loss doesn’t take away from a 44-12 (playoffs included) in three seasons. They will be back in pursuit of the Vince Lombardi trophy soon enough.