Gators Women’s Basketball Drops Game Against No. 20 Kentucky

Florida Gators women’s basketball (10-9) lost against the Kentucky Wildcats (15-4) with a final score of 88-80.

It was the Gators annual Play4Kay game which was created in honor of coach Kay Yow who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987.

Big week of hoops coming up! We host No. 20 Kentucky in our annual #Play4Kay game at the O'Dome tomorrow. All ya need to know 🗞️📊⤵️https://t.co/DNzin4xfVR — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) February 14, 2021

Kentucky Leads The Way

In the first quarter, the Wildcats take the first lead of the game with Chasity Patterson scoring a 3-pointer assist by Jazmine Massengill. The Wildcats then scored again with a 3-pointer by Rhyne Howard making the score 6-0.

The Gators responded with a jump shot by Nina Rickards putting them on the board for the first time of the night. The Gators then continued to add to the score with a jump shot by Kiara Smith and a jump shot by Rickards tying the game with 7:42 left in the 1st quarter. Both teams continue to go back and forth with Kentucky leading 21-19 at the end of the first.

With the 2nd quarter underway, the Gators take their first and only lead of the game with a 3-pointer by Danielle Rainey making the score 22-21.

The Gators keep their lead throughout with a score of 42-41 until the end of the second with 1:36 left in the game, Blair Green makes a jump shot making the score 43-42 giving the Wildcats the lead again and ending the quarter 47-42 heading into halftime.

Gators Continue To Fight

Heading into the 3rd quarter the Gators continue to fight with a free throw by Kiara Smith, still behind 47-43. The Gators put up 16 more points and it’s not enough as the Wildcats continue to lead with a final score of 70-59 at the end of the 3rd.

The Gators continue to push in the 4th quarter but fall short with a final score of 88-80.

No let up in this group ✊ pic.twitter.com/pzLNZBHePr — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) February 16, 2021

“I like that we kept fighting. I’m really proud of our ladies today for how they fought and competed today in this game,” Said Head Coach Cam Newbauer.

Breaking News

Gators’ sophomore guard Lavender Briggs will be out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Looking Ahead

The Gators look to get back on track against Alabama Crimson Tide (13-6) on Thursday with the game scheduled to start at 6 p.m.