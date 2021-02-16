Gator Women’s Basketball Host Kentucky Wildcats In Annual Play4Kay Game

The Florida Gator women’s basketball team (10-8) hosts the number 20 Kentucky Wildcats (14-5) in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Monday at 7 p.m. It’s Florida’s annual Play4Kay game. The Gators won their last game against the LSU Tigers Thursday night in overtime, 73-66.

Florida’s last home game was January 28. The Gators played the Missouri Tigers and lost 61-58. Tonight’s game is the first of three games scheduled for this week.

Play4Kay

Play4Kay is a movement created in honor of coach Kay Yow. Yow was the head coach of the North Carolina State University women’s basketball team. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 and unfortunately passed away in 2009 after a 22-year battle with the disease. Money raised at the game tonight will be donated and used to fundraise for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

“[Yow’s] hope was to inspire others to make a difference in a fight that impacts each and every one of us,” according to the Play4Kay website.

Florida first broke out its special pink jerseys for this movement in its last game against LSU. Tonight’s game is special for both the Gators and Wildcats as Yow’s sister, Debbie Yow, was the head coach at both Kentucky (1976-80) and Florida (1983-85).

Big week of hoops coming up! We host No. 20 Kentucky in our annual #Play4Kay game at the O'Dome tomorrow. All ya need to know 🗞️📊⤵️https://t.co/DNzin4xfVR — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) February 14, 2021

Can the Gators start a winning streak?

Tonight’s game marks the Gators’ 11th home game of the season. At home, the Gators currently have seven wins and three losses. Coming off of a win against LSU, Florida has the chance to start a new winning streak. This could create a momentum for the next two games the team has scheduled for this week.

Kentucky will have to watch out for the dynamic duo of Lavender Briggs and Kiara Smith. The two have combined to score 40 or more points in seven games this season, which is tied for third most among any two-players in the Power 5.

⚡️ 𝐃𝐘𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐂 𝐃𝐔𝐎 ⚡️@_KillerKii & @lavbriggs have combined to score 40 or more points in 7 games this season, this is tied for 3rd-most among any two players in the Power 5.#GoGators🐊🏀 pic.twitter.com/QAZLYNmAQ4 — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) February 14, 2021

What’s Next?

After tonight’s game, the Gators host Alabama Thursday at 6 p.m., and travel to play Missouri on Sunday at 2 p.m.