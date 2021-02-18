Luis Rojas, High Hopes and Big Acquisitions

The Steve Ballmer effect is hitting the Big Apple. When Microsoft’s CEO acquired one of the most dysfunctional teams in NBA history, he brought in a cultural revolution. The Clippers were struggling and nothing compared to their inner city rivals and 18-time champion, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Once rebranded with a new culture the team became a hot spot for acquisitions including superstars Kawhi Leonard.

The Mets may have stronger overall history that includes two World Series titles, but have lacked direction overall in the last decade. However, the Mets history compares nothing to the 27 World Series Rings their older brother. the New York Yankees possess. Steven Cohen, like Ballmer, plans is to end the “little brother” notion and put each his newly acquires franchise on a level playing field.

High Hopes and New Acquisitions

Second year manager Luis Rojas has high hopes for an up and coming N.Y. Mets squad. Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco were acquired earlier in a trade with the Cleveland Indians. Lindor, 27, was the big prize in that trade. Although coming off a down year the four-time All-Star and former Golden Glove winner is still a force at shortstop. The Mets also acquired former all-star catcher Jason McCann from the Chicago White Sox. The 30 year-old averaged .289 batting as well as added seven homeruns in 31 games. They also added Trevor May a solid relief pitcher from the Twins. These acquisitions and the returning of injured pitching star Noah Syndergaard might give the Mets the opportunity to make a splash in the NL East. Less not forget about arguably the best pitcher in the game in Jacob DeGrom and Pete Alonso a player who recorded 53 homeruns in 2019.

The Future is at Citi Field

The Mets have a chance to be something special in the upcoming few years. Prospects including Matt Allen from Single-A have a chance to make an impact this Spring Training.

Here's Luis Rojas on Matt Allan's "impressive" side session, plus his impression of Francisco Alvarez and other Mets prospects in big-league camp: pic.twitter.com/BxojEAtoJA — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 18, 2021

A Mix of having talent down the road and having talent to compete now is what gives the Mets the potential for excitement this year. Last year, the Mets finished on the outside looking in fourth place as their rivals the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins finished ahead of them clinching playoff spots. However, things can very well change for the Mets.