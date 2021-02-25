Hawthorne Girl’s Hoops Advance to the State Final

The Hawthorne Girl’s Basketball team defeated Trenton Wednesday night in the Class 1A State Semifinals. Hawthorne will hit the court again Friday night to face Ponce de Leon in the title game.

F – Hawthorne 43, Trenton 32 (FHSAA Girls Basketball Class 1A state semifinals) Senior Jayla Williams led Hawthorne with a game-high 25 points Junior Jordan Douglas led Trenton (23-5) with 13 points Hawthorne (20-4) will play Ponce De Leon on Fri. for the Class 1A state title — The Prep Zone (@ThePrepZone) February 25, 2021

The Hawthorne Hornets (20-4) took the 1A 2020 Championship title last year, while Trenton held the title of State Champions back in 2019. This came after the Hornets defeated Bonifay Holmes County in the semis and Port St. Joe in the finals. The team is looking to now secure back to back titles as they head to the state championship on Friday.

Notable Players

Senior point guard Jayla Williams led her team to victory over the Trenton Tigers by scoring 25 points with five steals during the matchup. She also made 11 of her 13 free throws and completed two 3-pointers.

Trenton head coach Bryant Frye explains that the team knew Williams was going to be a fierce competitor before the game even started.

“We knew (Williams) would be a factor. She’s a really good guard and a really good teammate. She’s got speed and talent and did a great job,” Frye said.

Hawthorne senior Mya McGraw, who is currently a UNC-Charlotte signee, blocked three shots defensively during the game, while also scoring five points and completing three rebounds.

Coach Cornelius Ingram explains that Ponce de Leon is going to be a tough competitor with the teams strong shooters and offensive play.

Coach Ingram also explains that even though Trenton was a strong opponent, his team’s defense ultimately led them to success.

Going into Friday’s matchup, coach Ingram believes they have a good chance against Ponce de Leon if they stay focused both with offensive and defensive plays.

After a 43-32 win over Trenton in the 1A State Semis, Hawthorne (20-4) is poised to go for their SECOND STRAIGHT STATE TITLE. Last test: Ponce De Leon High, who’s now on an 18-game win streak.#WhoWillBeRAWE? 🌋💍 pic.twitter.com/Vy0TcRrUiS — Reaching Athletes With Education (@RAWE_RECRUITS) February 25, 2021

The 1A State Championship featuring Hawthorne and Ponce de Leon is set to take place at the RP Funding Center on Friday at 7 p.m.