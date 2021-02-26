Russell Wilson’s Frustration with the Seahawks could Lead to a Trade

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is apparently open to trade opportunities, but he has a shortlist of teams he is considering.

According to Mark Rodgers, Wilson’s agent, Wilson is open to trades with the Dallas Cowboys, the New Orleans Saints, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Chicago Bears. There is a no-trade clause in Wilson’s 2019 4-year contract extension, which is worth $140 million, so he would have to agree to the offers given by the teams for the trade to happen.

Russell Wilson has not asked to be traded, but would only consider the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/RUOCRtL6tr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 25, 2021

Wilson, 32, has been a quarterback for the Seahawks since 2012 when he was a 3rd round draft pick. Over the course of his nine seasons, he has been sacked 394 times. He was sacked 47 times in the 2020 season.

For the first time since being drafted, he audibly shared his frustration over the hits he’s been taking in an interview. He has told the Seahawks he wants to stay with the team but wants to have more say in the team’s decisions.

There is a possibility that Wilson could go to the Saints given the fact that many people expect Drew Brees to retire after 14 years with the team. In late January, Brees reduced his salary by $24 million to give the team more room for their salary cap. He is now left with a base salary of $1.075 million, which is the league minimum.

Even with the salary cut by Brees, the Saints would be well over their salary cap, especially since they would have to inherit the rest of his contract, which includes a base salary of $19 million for 2021 and 2022, and $21 million for 2023.

Wilson’s current contract also includes two $5 million roster bonuses. The Saints would have to offer better incentives than he already has with the Seahawks to persuade Wilson to make the trade.