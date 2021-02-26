Home / Basketball / Santa Fe High Boys Basketball Tries For State Tournament
Santa Fe Boys Basketball celebrates their first district title in three years.

Santa Fe High Boys Basketball Tries For State Tournament

Jack Webber February 26, 2021 Basketball, High School Sports, Santa Fe High School 13 Views

Santa Fe Boys Basketball will continue on their quest for a State Championship tonight in the 4A Regional Championship against Lake Highland Prep. With a win, the Raiders would be named regional champs and advance to the Class 4A Final Four of the FHSAA State Tournament.

Tip-off for the game is at 7 PM.

The Raiders have had an exciting season, with an 18-5 record and a 5-game winning streak going into the regional championship game. This past Tuesday, Santa Fe defeated the Eastside Rams 41-31 in a low-scoring contest. When asked about the game, Head coach Elliott Harris said that locking down the Rams defensively in the third and fourth quarter was the game’s deciding factor.

Leading the charge for the Raiders this year has been Senior Captain Ernest “Poppa” Ross. Ross has been a dominant force on all fronts this season, leading the team in points per game, rebounds, and blocks.

This season has been no walk in the park for any team. With Covid-19 and all of the resulting effects, this season has certainly tested many teams. For Coach Harris and the Raiders, however, they only have one thing on their mind: bringing home a state championship trophy.

“Its been an up-and-down season, but at this time of the season it’s survive and advance. We hope to do that again tonight.” – Head Coach Elliott Harris

The Raiders have their work cut out for them with Lake Highland Prep, who is 13-7 on the season and is no stranger to the playoffs. Harris knows that in order to advance, they will have to bring the same energy on defense as they did against Eastside. “They have good shooters,” said Harris. “We’ve got to find their shooters, close them out and make them take tough shots. ”

About Jack Webber

Jack is a 3rd-year Telecommunications student at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

SEC Basketball Features Loaded Saturday Slate

As the calendar quickly turns to March, college basketball programs around the country are preparing …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties