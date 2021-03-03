West Nassau Warriors vs. Santa Fe Raiders in State Semifinals

The West Nassau Warriors will take on the Santa Fe Raiders in the State Semifinals in the FHSAA tournament in Lakeland, Florida at 10 a.m for class 4A.

Santa Fe Raiders (19-5)

The Raiders defeated Lake Highland Prep 51-49 to advance to the final four. Senior small forward Ernest Ross scored a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Ross went 8-13 from the field, shooting 62%. Sophomore point guard Dontrell Jenkins scored seven points and eight assists to help contribute to the win.

Santa Fe rallied from a 16-5 deficit in the first quarter to win at Lake Holland Prep in Orlando, 51-49. The Raiders are heading to the Class 4A final four – their first state semifinals appearance since 2002. pic.twitter.com/t1dBXN0Zzc — Mike Ridaught (@ridaught) February 27, 2021

The Raiders should look to Ross, who leads the team in scoring, blocks and rebounds with 18.4 points per game, 10.5 rebounds per game, and 2.8 blocks per game. Jenkins should get the offense involved with his assists and help on the defensive end as he averaged 2.2 steals per game.

The Raiders will need to stop Dallan “Deebo” Coleman from getting in a rhythm if they plan on advancing to the championship game. Santa Fe is 6-3 when on the road and 4-2 in neutral appearances with a winning percentage of .792 this season.

West Nassau Warriors (20-11)

The Warriors faced Marianna Bulldogs in the regional finals beating them 72-70. Senior point guard Dallan “Deebo” Coleman scored a double-double with 34 points and ten rebounds. Four players scored in double digits in the win.

You mean this guy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RXQMBuXIz7 — WNHS Athletics (@Athletics_WNHS) February 28, 2021

Coleman leads the team in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals. They will need his presence to show up on the defensive and offensive end of the court if they plan on heading to the state championship game. West Nassau is 7-4 when playing on the road and 6-2 in neutral matchups with a winning percentage of .645 this season.

State Championship

The winner of the West Nassau Warriors vs. Santa Fe Raiders game will take on the Astronaut War Eagles or Pine Crest Panthers in the state championship. The class 4A state title game will take place on Saturday, March 6, at 12:30 p.m.