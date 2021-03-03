Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy reaches out attempting to glove a shot from the Dallas Stars in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vasilevskiy Two Minutes from History, Lightning Rolling

Jensen Young March 3, 2021

The Tampa Bay Lightning are rolling as the NHL’s number two team. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and Center Steven Stamkos lead the way.

Vasilevskiy Making History

Andrei Vasilevskiy is the NHL’s number one goalie in terms of goals allowed at 1.65 goals allowed per game. The 26-year-old has not allowed a goal since 45 seconds left in the second period in the February 22nd games against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Vasilevskiy sits at 200:45 minutes without allowing a goal. This beats his previous record of 184:49 and is close to the team-record of 202:46 set by John Grahame in 2006. If he can make it two minutes and two seconds into the next game without allowing a goal, he becomes the franchise record.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper told AP about Vasilevskiy “You can see that confidence. … The thing that has grown the most is the way he can calm himself during a game.”

Tampa Bay’s Efficiency

Tampa Bay as a team scores the most goals per game while averaging the 10th least shots attempted per game.

The Lightning also have the best defense in terms of goals allowed per game at 1.95. They are the only team in the NHL with less than 2 goals allowed per game.

Lightning center Steven Stamkos is having the most efficient season of his career shooting 21.3 percent. The 30-year-old is also winning a career-high 55.4 percent of faceoffs.

Tampa Bay defender Victor Hedman is on pace for his first season averaging a point per game. He also has 24 blocks and 25 hits on the season. Hedman was voted player of the month for the Lightning.

Looking Forward

The Lightning are on a five-game win streak – three against Carolina, two against Dallas – the highest currently in the league.

They next play the Chicago Blackhawks in three games over four days.

